4 Killed, 12 Injured In Van-trailer Collision At Jamshoro

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 05:51 PM

4 killed, 12 injured in van-trailer collision at Jamshoro

At least four passengers were killed and 12 other sustained injuries when speedy van collided with a trailer near Nooriabad at Jamshoro on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :At least four passengers were killed and 12 other sustained injuries when speedy van collided with a trailer near Nooriabad at Jamshoro on Monday.

According to police, the passenger van was heading towards Sukkur from Karachi and the incident was occurred due to over speeding.

As the result, four persons were died on the spot 12 others critical injured, the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals of Hyderabad and Kotri.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

