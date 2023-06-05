UrduPoint.com

4 Killed, 13 Injured In A Collision Between Bus-Dumper

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2023 | 09:30 AM

4 killed, 13 injured in a collision between Bus-Dumper

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :At least four people including three women passengers were killed, and thirteen others injured in a collision between a dumper and a passenger bus in Phalia tehsil of Mandi Bahauddin on Monday.

According to details, the accident occurred due to overspeeding in which the bus overturned after hitting a dumper coming from the opposite side, ptv news reported.

Rescue teams and police reached the site immediately after they were informed, said police sources.

Rescue 1122 along with locals pulled the injured from the bus.

Rescue 1122 provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to a nearby hospital,Police sources said that the bodies will be handed over to the heirs after identification.

