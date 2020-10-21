4 killed, 14 injured in blast in Alnoor Plaza blast

Four persons were killed and 30 others injured as a massive explosion hit the multi-storey Alnoor Plaza at Maskan Chowrangi here in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Four persons were killed and 30 others injured as a massive explosion hit the multi-storey Alnoor Plaza at Maskan Chowrangi here in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Wednesday.

According to the Sindh Health Department, bodies of the four dead and four injured were brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, while 18 injured were shifted to Patel Hospital, five injured to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), two injured to Modern Hospital and one injured to the SMBB Trauma Center.

The injured admitted to Patel Hospital were identified as Fazail Razi, Hadeeq, Asif, Syed Shanshah, Rabnawaz, Muhammad Yaseen, Syed Jan, Muhammad Sehroz, Farhan, Sajjad Ahmad, Dr.

Shaheena, Arshad, Komail, Kashif, Shahrukh, Liaquat, and two unidentified. Saifulah and Amna were admitted to Modern Hospital, Rameez Ali Khan, Kashif Ali, Zulfiqar and Tariq Apart to Abbasi Hospital, and Gul Farooq, Kashif, Ajay, Yaseen and Sabzal to JPMC.

Sindh Minister for education Saeed Ghani reached the site soon after the blast spot and directed the officials to expedite the relief and rescue work.

Talking to the media, he said the nature of blast would be ascertained after investigation.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali took notice of the blast and directed the Inspector General of Police Sindh to investigate the incident and submit a report within 48 hours.