4 killed, 15 injured in road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :At least four passengers were killed while 15 others sustained injuries in a bus-truck collision in the Balochistan's Basima area on Friday, a private news channel reported.

According to Levies official sources, the injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical treatment.

An emergency was declared in the hospital for the treatment of injured people.