UrduPoint.com

4 Killed, 15 Injured In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 05:00 PM

4 killed, 15 injured in road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :At least four passengers were killed while 15 others sustained injuries in a bus-truck collision in the Balochistan's Basima area on Friday, a private news channel reported.

According to Levies official sources, the injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical treatment.

An emergency was declared in the hospital for the treatment of injured people.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan

Recent Stories

International Defence Conference 2023 to attract p ..

International Defence Conference 2023 to attract prominent global leaders from d ..

1 minute ago
 Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

16 minutes ago
 Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive ..

Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive marriage

16 minutes ago
 UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources ..

UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources development

31 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Exchange donates $1 million to support S ..

Al Ansari Exchange donates $1 million to support Syria’s earthquake relief eff ..

46 minutes ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 21,000

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.