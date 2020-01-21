4 Killed, 16 Injured In Accident In Okara
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 09:58 PM
OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Four people were killed and 16 others sustained injuries in a road accident near Shahana bridge at Ravi river near here on Tuesday.
Police said, a bus was on its way to Faisalabad from Sahiwal when it turned turtle due to overspeed. As a result, four passengers who have yet to be identified, were killed and 16 others received injuries.
Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Sahiwal teaching hospital.