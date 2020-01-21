UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Killed, 16 Injured In Accident In Okara

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 09:58 PM

4 killed, 16 injured in accident in Okara

Four people were killed and 16 others sustained injuries in a road accident near Shahana bridge at Ravi river near here on Tuesday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Four people were killed and 16 others sustained injuries in a road accident near Shahana bridge at Ravi river near here on Tuesday.

Police said, a bus was on its way to Faisalabad from Sahiwal when it turned turtle due to overspeed. As a result, four passengers who have yet to be identified, were killed and 16 others received injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Sahiwal teaching hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Faisalabad Road Accident Rescue 1122 From Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Over 11,000 workers participate in PCLA Awareness ..

15 minutes ago

Madugalle named ICC match referee for Bangladesh T ..

38 minutes ago

SEC adopts mechanism for announcing events of the ..

1 hour ago

Bangladesh to arrive in Lahore on Wednesday evenin ..

1 hour ago

All arrangements for Pak-Ban T20 cricket matches f ..

1 minute ago

2-day children's literature festival begins

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.