4 Killed, 18 Injured In Razmak Explosion: Police

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM

MIRANSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) At least four people were killed and 18 others injured when s powerful explosion ripped through a crowded Razmak tehsil bazar in North Waziristan tribal district on Monday.

The police and district administration while confirming the blast said that it occurred when explosives placed in a motorcycle exploded in Razmak bazaar, killing four on the spot and injuring eighteen others.

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals where emergency imposed.

Commissioner Bannu Abid Pervez has confirmed the blast as well as casualties and directed the hospital administration of Razmak to provide best medical facilities to the injured.

APP/fam

