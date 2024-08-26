4 Killed, 18 Injured In Razmak Explosion: Police
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM
MIRANSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) At least four people were killed and 18 others injured when s powerful explosion ripped through a crowded Razmak tehsil bazar in North Waziristan tribal district on Monday.
The police and district administration while confirming the blast said that it occurred when explosives placed in a motorcycle exploded in Razmak bazaar, killing four on the spot and injuring eighteen others.
The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals where emergency imposed.
Commissioner Bannu Abid Pervez has confirmed the blast as well as casualties and directed the hospital administration of Razmak to provide best medical facilities to the injured.
APP/fam
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism3 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta19 minutes ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister19 minutes ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana30 minutes ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented30 minutes ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..30 minutes ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition45 minutes ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan45 minutes ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool45 minutes ago
-
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO44 minutes ago
-
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told44 minutes ago
-
Attaullah Tarar pays tribute to security forces for unmatched sacrifices44 minutes ago