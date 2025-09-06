4 killed, 2 injured in car-trailer collision in Khanpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Four members of the same family lost their lives and two sustained injuries in a collision between a speeding car and a trailer near Zahir Pir on Saturday.

According to a private news channel, eyewitnesses suggested the accident occurred after the car driver reportedly dozed off, leading to the fatal crash.

Rescue officials confirmed that all the victims belonged to Rahim Yar Khan.The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. Police said further investigation is ongoing