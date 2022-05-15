4 killed, 20 injured in road mishap on Indus Highway

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :At least 4 people were killed and more than 20 others were injured in a head-on collision between two passenger coaches near Amri in district Jamshoro on the Indus Highway on Sunday.

The injured have been shifted to Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences, Sehwan for treatment.

A police spokesman said that the accident took place between a passenger coach coming from Larkana to Karachi and a coach heading towards Larkana from Karachi.