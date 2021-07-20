UrduPoint.com
4 Killed, 21 Injured As Bus Overturns

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 08:40 AM

Renala Khurd, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :A passenger bus overturned at the national highway near Okara Cantonment in the early hours of Tuesday killing 4 persons, besides causing injuries to 21 others.

Rescue 1122 sources said the bus overturned near Aljehad police check post due to tyre burst according to initial reports.

A biker rider and three bus passengers were killed in the accident.

The dead and the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals in seven ambulances of Rescue 1122. The injured included three women and 18 men. Some with minor injuries were given first aid on the spot.

Three severely injured were at Cantt hospital, while 17 others were shifted to DHQ city hospital, informed Rescue sources.

