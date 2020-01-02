4 killed, 21 others injured after fire erupts in leather warehouse in Lahore

(@imziishan)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd January, 2020) 4 people were killed while 21 others were injured after fire erupted in a leather warehouse, in Mochi gate area of Lahore.According to rescue sources, fire erupted suddenly in the leather warehouse which engulfed the whole warehouse within few seconds.As a result, one man died on the spot while three others were shifted to nearby Mayo Hospital for first aid but they could not survive.Abdul Malik, Abdul Wadood, Dad Khan and Feroz Khan were among those who died in the incident.According to SP City, 22 people residing on the upper storey of warehouse were affected due to smoke filled in the warehouse after fire erupted.

Rescue 1122 reached the scene and started Rescue operation.According to Rescue official's fire erupted due to short circuit, however investigation of the incident has been started.Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar while expressing grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident also extended his sympathies with the bereaved family members.CM also sought a report from related authorities about the incident besides directing to give best medical treatment to those injured in the incident.