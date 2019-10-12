UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Killed, 3 Injured In Dera Ismail Khan Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 09:00 AM

4 killed, 3 injured in Dera Ismail Khan road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :As many as four persons including two children were killed and three others sustained injuries due to collision of two motorcycles in Dera Ismail Khan on wee hours of Saturday.

According to Police, the accident was so severe that the victims died before getting any medical treatment, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached at the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Died Dera Ismail Khan

Recent Stories

Honorary doctorate for Sharjah Ruler’s cultural ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits Madrid’s El Escorial Librar ..

9 hours ago

PTI to make government in Sindh after next general ..

9 hours ago

Opposition parties not united on joining Azadi Mar ..

9 hours ago

SDF Says 5 IS Militants Escaped From Prison in Nor ..

10 hours ago

IS Claims Car Bomb Blast in Syria's Qamishlo - Rep ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.