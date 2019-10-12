4 killed, 3 injured in Dera Ismail Khan road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :As many as four persons including two children were killed and three others sustained injuries due to collision of two motorcycles in Dera Ismail Khan on wee hours of Saturday.

According to Police, the accident was so severe that the victims died before getting any medical treatment, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached at the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.