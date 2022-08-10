UrduPoint.com

4 Killed, 3 Injured In Road Accident Near Nawabshah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2022 | 12:30 AM

4 killed, 3 injured in road accident near Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :At least four people were killed and three sustained injuries when a car collided with a truck on the national highway near Baandhi area of Nawabshah district on Tuesday.

The bodies were brought to the rural health center while injured were shifted to the Peoples Medical College Hospital in Nawabshah.

The deceased persons identified as Jawed Shaikh s/o Gulab Shaikh, Shah Rukh s/o Gulab Shaikh, Qamar-u-Nissa w/o Jawed Shaikh , while injured were identified as Fatima, Fiza, Majid and Bilawal Shaikh.

One of the deceased, Jawed Shaikh, belonged to Larkana and was an employee of board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Larkana.

Related Topics

Injured Car Nawabshah Larkana BISE Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

15 hours ago
 FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

1 day ago
 Football: Italian Cup results

Football: Italian Cup results

1 day ago
 9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in fe ..

9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in federal capital

1 day ago
 Main Zul-Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul-Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.