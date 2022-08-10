4 killed, 3 injured in road accident near Nawabshah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :At least four people were killed and three sustained injuries when a car collided with a truck on the national highway near Baandhi area of Nawabshah district on Tuesday.

The bodies were brought to the rural health center while injured were shifted to the Peoples Medical College Hospital in Nawabshah.

The deceased persons identified as Jawed Shaikh s/o Gulab Shaikh, Shah Rukh s/o Gulab Shaikh, Qamar-u-Nissa w/o Jawed Shaikh , while injured were identified as Fatima, Fiza, Majid and Bilawal Shaikh.

One of the deceased, Jawed Shaikh, belonged to Larkana and was an employee of board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Larkana.