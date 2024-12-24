4 Killed, 3 Injured In Traffic Accident In Sudhnoti, AJK
Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Four members of a family killed, and three others sustained injuries when their vehicle plunged into a ditch near Sawa village in the Azad Pattan area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
According to a private news channel, police said that the Suzuki van was en route to Rawalpindi, carrying seven members of the same family, including four adults and three children.
The deceased were identified as Sajjad Anwar (45), his wife Malika Sajjad, Ejaz Anwar (47), and their sister Surayya Anwar (35), who resided in Trarkhal, Sudhnoti district.
Among the injured were Sajjad Anwar’s 13-year-old son, Abdul Ahad, and Surayya Anwar’s children, Dua Nazima (5) and Abu Bakar (3).
Rescue operations were carried out at the accident site, and the injured were shifted to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Police were investigating the incident to determine its cause.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Libyan Presidential Council on Independanc ..
France unveils new government led by François Bayrou
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024
PPP workers are asset of party: Ali Hassan
UNIFIL calls for accelerating Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon
Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince issues decision appointing private secretary
Press Release from Business Wire: LambdaTest
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
Initiating dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Coordinator ..
CG COMSTECH inaugurates AI Smart Classrooms
European, US markets wobble awaiting Santa rally
More Stories From Pakistan
-
15 criminals held2 minutes ago
-
Muhajir Culture Day festivities held fostering national unity2 minutes ago
-
4 killed, 3 injured in traffic accident in Sudhnoti, AJK2 minutes ago
-
PHC grants protective bail to Shahryar Afridi, Shahram Tarkai12 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist hit to death12 minutes ago
-
Man killed in domestic dispute21 minutes ago
-
Posters in Srinagar declare Kashmir as part of Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
UoP, adjoining universities announce holiday on Dec 2522 minutes ago
-
Punjab ombudsman ensures payment of over Rs.19.15 mln in pending dues32 minutes ago
-
Grand Christmas celebration at DC Office Battagram highlights interfaith harmony41 minutes ago
-
Police issue safety advisory for tourists visiting Galyat41 minutes ago
-
Gul e Dawoodi exhibition starts in Islamia College Peshawar51 minutes ago