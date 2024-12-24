4 killed, 3 injured in traffic accident in Sudhnoti, AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Four members of a family killed, and three others sustained injuries when their vehicle plunged into a ditch near Sawa village in the Azad Pattan area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to a private news channel, police said that the Suzuki van was en route to Rawalpindi, carrying seven members of the same family, including four adults and three children.

The deceased were identified as Sajjad Anwar (45), his wife Malika Sajjad, Ejaz Anwar (47), and their sister Surayya Anwar (35), who resided in Trarkhal, Sudhnoti district.

Among the injured were Sajjad Anwar’s 13-year-old son, Abdul Ahad, and Surayya Anwar’s children, Dua Nazima (5) and Abu Bakar (3).

Rescue operations were carried out at the accident site, and the injured were shifted to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Police were investigating the incident to determine its cause.