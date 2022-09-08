UrduPoint.com

4 Killed, 32 Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :At least four people were killed and 32 others suffered injuries in a head-on collision between a bus, car and a rickshaw near here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, a Multan bound passenger bus collided with a car and a rickshaw coming from opposite side near Al-Harram College, Sadhar bypass on Jhang road.

Resultantly, four people died and 32 others sustained injuries.

On receiving information, Rescue teams reached the site and shifted the dead and injured to Allied hospital.

Further investigation was under way.

