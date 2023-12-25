4 killed, 5 injured in road accident

At least four people were killed and five injured in a speeding vehicle overturned on the expressway Islamabad’s road on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) At least four people were killed and five injured in a speeding vehicle overturned on the expressway Islamabad’s road on Monday.

Police said that the accident occurred on the express highway in Islamabad, where a rashly driven van overturned, killing four persons on the spot, a private news channel reported.

“The accident occurred due to the driver’s negligence”, police said.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site, and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital and started investigation.