4 Killed, 597 Injured In 548 Accidents In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:53 PM

Atleast four people were killed while 597 sustained injuries in 548 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Atleast four people were killed while 597 sustained injuries in 548 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 357 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 240 minor injured were treated at the accident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122.

Statistics showed that 229 drivers, 20 juvenile drivers, 91 pedestrians, and 281 passengers were among the victims of these road crashes. As many as 115 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 119 persons placing the provincial capital at the top of list followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and at third Multan with 41 accidents and 43 victims.

As many as 476 motorcycles, 55 rickshaws, 43 cars, 11 vans, four buses, 10 trucks and80 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

