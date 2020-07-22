4 killed, 6 injured in rain related incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Four persons were killed and six others suffered injuries when roofs in four houses caved in due to heavy rain here in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police and Rescue 1122 sources, a kutcha house collapsed in village Ghuman Kalan due to heavy showers killing Usman Ahmad, while his brother Ali Ahmad, and father Tufail received injuries.

In second incident,fifty year old Muhammad Aslam was killed when the roof of his house collapsed in Baddoki village.

In another incident, the roof of Amanat Ali's house caved in the area of Chah Mali Wala, Khuddian. As result , Shazia (14) died on the spot, while her sisters--Mafia (18), Rukhsana (12),and Shafia (16) received injuries.

Another incident occurred at Baddoki, Changa Manga where roof of a cattle pen collapsed. As a result, one Abid died on the spot while his young brothers--yousaf and Imran received injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted all the injured to nearby hospitals.