Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 06:10 PM

4 killed, 682 injured in 624 accidents in Punjab: PES

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :At least four people were killed and 682 others sustained injuries in 624 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, press release on Monday.

As many as 385 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 297 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by rescue medical teams.

A spokesman for Rescue-1122 said that 257 drivers, 23 juvenile drivers, 110 pedestrians and 319 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics showed that 145 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 152 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 32 in Multan with 47 victims and at third Faisalabad with 43 accidents and 53 victims.

As many as 631 motorcycles, 76 rickshaws, 57 cars, 19 vans, five buses, 20 trucks and 86 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

