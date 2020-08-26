4 killed, 7 injured in collision between two vehicles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Four persons were killed while seven others sustained injuries in a collision between two vehicles on Lahore-Multan Motorway, near here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, two speeding vehicles collided while overtaking each other near Jarranwala interchange.

As a result, four persons - Zeesha, Iqbal, Azam and Abu Bakar - died on the spot while seven others received injuries.

The injured including Khalid and Irshad were shifted to a nearby hospital by Rescue 1122.