4 Killed, 7 Injured In Collision Between Two Vehicles
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Four persons were killed while seven others sustained injuries in a collision between two vehicles on Lahore-Multan Motorway, near here on Wednesday.
According to Rescue 1122, two speeding vehicles collided while overtaking each other near Jarranwala interchange.
As a result, four persons - Zeesha, Iqbal, Azam and Abu Bakar - died on the spot while seven others received injuries.
The injured including Khalid and Irshad were shifted to a nearby hospital by Rescue 1122.