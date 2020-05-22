UrduPoint.com
4 Killed, 7 Others Injured In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 12:40 AM

4 killed, 7 others injured in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :At least four people were killed while seven others sustained serious injuries after a trailer carrying 14 passengers along with coal overturned here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 and police sources, a trailer loaded with coal was heading to towards Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Karachi.

It was overturned at Adda Charagh Shah near Jampur.

It was also carrying passengers due to shortage of public transport who were returning to their native towns for celebrating Eid with their loved ones.

Arslan, Irfan, Abdul Majeed and Khair Muhammad were killed in the road mishap and the injured ones were shifted to nearby hospital.

Your Thoughts and Comments

