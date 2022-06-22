4 killed, 8 injured as bus plunges into ravine in Gilgit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :At least four passengers lost their lives and eight more sustained injuries when a tourist bus fell into a deep gorge on Karakoram Highway in Gilgit on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources the tourist bus fell into a deep ravine while negotiating a sharp turn near Gilgit and met an accident, ptv news reported.

Sources said that local police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Gilgit's PHQ and City hospitals.