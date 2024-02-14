4 Killed, 8 Injured In Road Accident In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 07:35 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) At least four persons were killed and eight others seriously injured in a road accident on Wednesday when a truck overturned due to a tyre burst near the Motorway Sial Mor, Sargodha.
According to a private news channel, people in the truck were going to Kot Momin when the accident occurred due to a tyre burst.
The rescue officials reached the spot immediately after the incident.
According to the police, four persons lost their lives on the spot while eight others were seriously injured, the dead bodies and injured have been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.
