4 killed, 804 injured in 742 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :At least four people were killed and 804 sustained injuries in 742 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 sources said here Friday that 463 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, while 341 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 326 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 121 pedestrians and 361 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics show that 201 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 191 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 58 in Multan with 59 victims and at third Faisalabad with 52 accidents and 63 victims.

According to the data, 617 motorbikes, 105 auto-rickshaws, 59 motorcars, 22 vans, nine passenger buses, 20 trucks and 104 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.