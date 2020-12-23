UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Killed, 822 Injured In Road Accidents During 24 Hours In Punjab

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 08:45 PM

4 killed, 822 injured in road accidents during 24 hours in Punjab

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 789 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 789 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson on Wednesday, in these accidents 04 people died, whereas 822 were injured. Out of this, 469 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 353 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The analysis showed that 336 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 119 pedestrians, and 371 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 176 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 169 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and at third Multan with 60 accidents and 63 victims.

According to the data 666 motorbikes, 120 auto-rickshaws, 79 motorcars, 33 vans, 08 passenger buses, 22 trucks and 99 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Died Traffic SITE Rescue 1122 All Top

Recent Stories

Bangash assures to resolve problems of contract le ..

3 minutes ago

Ijaz to wipe out drugs dealers from country

3 minutes ago

US Military Bases In Europe to Receive COVID-19 Va ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Slams EU's 'Double Standards' Over Criticis ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan's IT exports increase by 51% in Nov, 2020 ..

7 minutes ago

Top UN rights expert asks outgoing US president Tr ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.