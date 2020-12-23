4 killed, 822 injured in road accidents during 24 hours in Punjab

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 789 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 789 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson on Wednesday, in these accidents 04 people died, whereas 822 were injured. Out of this, 469 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 353 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The analysis showed that 336 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 119 pedestrians, and 371 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 176 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 169 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and at third Multan with 60 accidents and 63 victims.

According to the data 666 motorbikes, 120 auto-rickshaws, 79 motorcars, 33 vans, 08 passenger buses, 22 trucks and 99 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road accidents.