4 killed, 830 injured in 803 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :At least four people were killed while 830 sustained injuries in 803 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Of whom, 469 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas 361 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

Analysis showed that 352 drivers, 47underage drivers, 104 pedestrians, and 378 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

Statistics showed that 182 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 189 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 80 Faisalabad in with 83 victims and at third Multan with 54 accidents and 55 victims.

As many as 658 motorcycles, 90 rickshaws, 108 cars, 31 vans, 14 buses, 21trucks and75 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in road accidents.