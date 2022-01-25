UrduPoint.com

4 Killed, 830 Injured In 803 Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 08:10 PM

4 killed, 830 injured in 803 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :At least four people were killed while 830 sustained injuries in 803 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Of whom, 469 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas 361 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

Analysis showed that 352 drivers, 47underage drivers, 104 pedestrians, and 378 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

Statistics showed that 182 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 189 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 80 Faisalabad in with 83 victims and at third Multan with 54 accidents and 55 victims.

As many as 658 motorcycles, 90 rickshaws, 108 cars, 31 vans, 14 buses, 21trucks and75 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

2 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

3 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

3 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

3 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

3 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.