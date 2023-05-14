UrduPoint.com

4 Killed 9 Injured In Road Misshape Near Muzaffarabad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2023 | 09:20 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :At least 4 people including 2 women were killed and 9 others seriously wounded when a jeep carrying a wedding party plunged into a deep ravine near Ghari Dopata town of Muzaffarabad district, some 50 kilometres from here, on Sunday evening, the administration said.

Commissioner Muzaffarabad Adnan Khursheed told APP that the Jeep was carrying a local wedding party in the village of Moian Syedan near Ghari Dopta Town when the driver lost control over the steering due to bad condition of the road and overloading and resulting in the accident.

Four passengers including two women identified as Salma BB, Samina BB, Ghulam Mustafa and Waseem Ahmad have died on the spot while 9 injured were evacuated to the Rural Health Centre in Ghari Dopata town from where 3 critical injured were referred to CMH Muzaffarabad.

