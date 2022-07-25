UrduPoint.com

4 Killed As Faisalabad Receives 45mm Rain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2022 | 05:20 PM

4 killed as Faisalabad receives 45mm rain

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Faisalabad received 45 millimeters (mm) rain here on Tuesday and caused building-collapse incidents in different parts, which resulted in death of four people and injuries to 20 others.

The heavy downpour also inundated low-lying areas and caused numerous problems for residents, pedestrians and passersby.

Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Abu Bakar Imran issued necessary directive to the field staff for pumping out rainwater from all main and important roads and streets. He said that WASA field staff was already alerted to drain out rainwater from streets and bazaars whereas flood emergency camps were working round-the-clock in different parts of the city to redress the public complaints without any delay.

He said that dewatering sets and other machinery were in operational condition so that rainwater could be drained out immediately after rain stops.

Meanwhile, two persons namely -- Ashfaq Ahmad (42) of Sadiq Abad, and Imran Naseem (45) of Rahim Yar Khan -- were killed, while 12 others sustained injuries when roof of Shakeel Hotel situated at Sargodha Road near General Bus Stand collapsed due to rain.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Allied and DHQ hospitals. Among them included Muhammad Faiz (40), resident of Tibba Sultan, Muhammad Faizan (35) resident of Multan, Salamat Masih (35) resident of Dry Port Faisalabad, Abdul Kareem (40) resident of Mirpur Khas, Atif Saleem (36) resident of Bahawal Nagar, Ghulam Nabi (36) resident of Chak No.

67-JB Sadhar Faisalabad, Khalid Mahmood (43) resident of Chak No.567-GB Jaranwala, Shahbaz Hanif (50) resident of Gulfishan Colony, Huzaif Akram (21) resident of Multan, Idrees Boota (50) resident of Mir Pur Khas, Qaisar Abbas (25) resident of Toba Tek Singh and Zafar Iqbal (56) resident of Gojra.

Similarly, 2 persons including Muhammad Ashraf (60) resident of Millat Town A-block and his relative Umar Hayat (65) resident of Jhang were killed when roof of an old and redundant house caved in due to rain at Millat Road near Hasan Chowk.

Meanwhile, six people including Khalid Ameer (20) resident of Chak No.239-GB Jaranwala City, Hayat Khan (45) resident of Zeenat Town Sargodha Road, Safina Bibi (25) and her mother Rani Bibi (50) residents of Chak No.189-RB Rasoolpur Chak Jhumra, Amjad (35) and his son Ahmad (4 years) residents of Jawad Club Chowk Islampura Narwala Road also received injuries in different building and wall collapse incidents in Faisalabad on Monday and Rescue-1122 teams shifted them to hospital for treatment, spokesman for Rescue-1122 said.

