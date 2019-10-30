4 killed as passenger van falls into ditch near D.I Khan

As many as four persons including two women were killed on the spot while other eight were got serious injuries when a passenger van flipped into a ditch along a road near Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :As many as four persons including two women were killed on the spot while other eight were got serious injuries when a passenger van flipped into a ditch along a road near Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday.

As per details, the driver lost control over the van due to over speeding near D.I.Khan and overturned.

The injured and bodies were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Dera Ismail Khan, the police said.