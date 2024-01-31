Open Menu

4 Killed As Passenger Van Plunges Into Ravine In Dir Bala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 02:30 PM

4 killed as passenger van plunges into ravine in Dir Bala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) At least four people were killed while other several passengers sustained injuries as a speedy van fell into a ravine near Dir Bala on early Wednesday morning.

According to details, Rescue sources said that the speedy van was en route when the driver lost control on a bend in the road, which was slippery with snow and rain, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams, locals and police arrived at the spot after receiving information.

Rescue officials pulled out the bodies from the ravine and shifted them to the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital.

