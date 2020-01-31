4 Killed As Speeding Car Hits Truck Near Gujar Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 10:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :At least four persons including three real brothers were died on the spot after their speeding car they were traveling hit a heavy truck from behind near Gujar Khan on early Friday morning.
As per details, Rescue sources said, , the accident occurred at G.
T Road when a speedy Car collided with a truck standing alongside the road and overturned on the road, in a result four persons killed.
The bodies were immediately shifted to hospital, rescue sources informed further.
Meanwhile, the incident also created traffic congestion on G.T.road.
A police official said the fatal accidents occurred because of Car over speeding, private news channels reported.