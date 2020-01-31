UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Killed As Speeding Car Hits Truck Near Gujar Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 10:10 AM

4 Killed as speeding car hits truck near Gujar Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :At least four persons including three real brothers were died on the spot after their speeding car they were traveling hit a heavy truck from behind near Gujar Khan on early Friday morning.

As per details, Rescue sources said, , the accident occurred at G.

T Road when a speedy Car collided with a truck standing alongside the road and overturned on the road, in a result four persons killed.

The bodies were immediately shifted to hospital, rescue sources informed further.

Meanwhile, the incident also created traffic congestion on G.T.road.

A police official said the fatal accidents occurred because of Car over speeding, private news channels reported.

Related Topics

Accident Police Road Car Died Traffic Gujar Khan From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed hails Abu Dhabi&#039;s hosting of ..

8 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed hails Abu Dhabi&#039;s hosting of ..

8 hours ago

Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme

8 hours ago

Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme

8 hours ago

Spartan World Championship 2020 takes place in Abu ..

8 hours ago

Spartan World Championship 2020 takes place in Abu ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.