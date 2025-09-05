4 Killed In A Collision Between Trailer-car Near Rahim Yar Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 09:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) At least four people, including a woman and two children, were killed and two others injured on Friday when a speeding trailer truck collided with a car near Rahim Yar Khan on the M5 Motorway.
According to details, rescue sources said that the car was traveling towards Karachi when it was hit by the trailer near Rahim Yar Khan on the M5 and claimed four lives on the spot, a private news channel reported.
The impact of the collision was so intense that the car was destroyed, leaving the passengers trapped inside, rescue sources added.
Rescue officials reached the scene shortly after the incident and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby
hospital. The identities of the victims have yet to be confirmed, and authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.
