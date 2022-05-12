4 killed in Balochistan car-coach collision

Four people were killed and several others, including women, were seriously injured in a collision between a coach and a car in Bela, Lasbela district of Balochistan on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Four people were killed and several others, including women, were seriously injured in a collision between a coach and a car in Bela, Lasbela district of Balochistan on Thursday.

According to details, Edhi officials said that a passenger coach and a car collided due to high speed, as a result of which 4 persons died on the spot.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Bela hospital, ptv news channel reported.