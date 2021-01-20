4 killed in car accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The death toll in car accident near Rawat T-Chowk here on Tuesday reached to 4 when another victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital

Sources of Rescue-1122 told that those who were died in the tragic car accident due to tyre burst were identified a Jawad Ali s/o M.

Riaz age 36 year, Aleeza d/o jawad age 01 mont, Anabia d/o jawad age 1.5 year and Aizaz Masroor s/o Maj.General Masroor Ahmed age 25 year.

The six persons who received severe injuries are being provided medical treatment at respective hospitals, the sources added.