4 killed in Dera Ismail Khan road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :At least four persons including three women were died while one person seriously wounded in a road mishap near Pusha Bridge of Dera Ismail Khan on wee hours of Tuesday.

According to details, rescue officials said they reached on the spot of accident as they received the information about the accident.

The incident occurred due to head on collision between a car and a bus, rescue teams added.

Officials said the injured and bodies were shifted to District Headquarter hospital D.I. Khan.