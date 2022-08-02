UrduPoint.com

4 Killed In Different Incidents

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2022 | 04:10 PM

4 killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Four people including a minor boy were killed in separate incidents in the district during the last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that Rizwan Majeed (20), resident of Mohallah Ghazi Abad was busy in installing water pump in Amin Town Canal Road when he accidentally touched an electricity wire and received a fatal electric shock. He died on the spot.

In another incident, unidentified persons killed Aslam (60) by slitting his throat when he was sleeping at his house in Jaranwala City.

Whereas, a body of unknown person aged about 30 years was found lying along a road near Bakkar Mandi Chowk.

Similarly, 5-year-old boy Shehroz Shehzad, resident of Chak No.59-GB was killed when a snake bit him.

The bodies were handed over to the police.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

