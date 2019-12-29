UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Killed In Different Incidents

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 01:20 PM

4 killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::Four persons were killed in separate incidents in and around the city during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Haneef (52), resident of Ejaz Town was shot dead by robbers when he was going to vegetable market, in the jurisdiction of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

In a road accident, Mukhtar (42), resident of Peoples colony was killed when a rashly driven trailer hit his motorcycle near Niamoana Morh.

In another incident, Muhammad Faryad, resident of Chak No.35-GB was shot dead by robbers for putting up resistance, in the area of Sitiana police station, whereas, unidentified persons shot dead 32-year-old youth in Chak No.469-GB, in the precincts of City Sammundri police station.

The police took bodies into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Road Accident Rescue 1122 Market

Recent Stories

EGA completes historic first UAE industrial techno ..

37 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE is a leader in giving humanitaria ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Two Geman girls among three killed in Italy avalan ..

13 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler, CP, attend finals of Sheikh ..

14 hours ago

UAE leaders greet Pope Tawadros II on Christmas

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.