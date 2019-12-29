4 killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::Four persons were killed in separate incidents in and around the city during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Haneef (52), resident of Ejaz Town was shot dead by robbers when he was going to vegetable market, in the jurisdiction of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

In a road accident, Mukhtar (42), resident of Peoples colony was killed when a rashly driven trailer hit his motorcycle near Niamoana Morh.

In another incident, Muhammad Faryad, resident of Chak No.35-GB was shot dead by robbers for putting up resistance, in the area of Sitiana police station, whereas, unidentified persons shot dead 32-year-old youth in Chak No.469-GB, in the precincts of City Sammundri police station.

The police took bodies into custody and started investigation.