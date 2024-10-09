4 killed in Jamshoro traffic accident

JAMSHORO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Four persons were killed in a traffic accident that occurred near Lonikot area of Jamshoro, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, four rashly driven vehicles collided with each other near Lonikot area of Jamshoro.

As a result, four people died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site for shifting dead to nearby hospital.

Further investigations are underway.