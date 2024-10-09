4 Killed In Jamshoro Traffic Accident
Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 11:40 PM
JAMSHORO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Four persons were killed in a traffic accident that occurred near Lonikot area of Jamshoro, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Wednesday.
According to details, four rashly driven vehicles collided with each other near Lonikot area of Jamshoro.
As a result, four people died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site for shifting dead to nearby hospital.
Further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gwadar University, ANF hold awareness session on drug prevention12 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to provide investor friendly environment to businessmen: Minister22 minutes ago
-
AJK Govt allocates Rs 71 billion for supply of electricity, flour on subsidized rates22 minutes ago
-
IHC cancels Bushra Bibi's bail hearing due to judge unavailability32 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader alleges PTI fabricates controversies under external influence32 minutes ago
-
SHEC delegation visits SAU, reviews progress of institution32 minutes ago
-
Legal reforms vital to strengthen judicial system: Rana Ihsan42 minutes ago
-
Stern actions, several buildings sealed after dengue larvae found42 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Anti-Polio vaccination campaign to begin from October 2842 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agri-minister for ensuring provision of quality seeds to farmers52 minutes ago
-
RTA starts operation against illegal bases in Latiafabd1 hour ago
-
KUMC organizes ceremony in connection with 'World Heart Day'1 hour ago