4 Killed In Jeep Accident In Neelam Valley
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2024 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) 4 people were killed and 4 injured in a traffic accident at Karimabad area of Neelum Valley on Sunday.
According to a private news channel, the accident occurred when the safety wall of the road slipped and jeep jumped into a deep trench.
The rescue teams reached the accident site immediately after the incident was reported. 4 injured people were shifted to the hospital.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against India today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
More Stories From Pakistan
-
City’s oldest Margalla College revitalizes its facilities25 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over shahadat of security personnel in Lakki Marwat25 minutes ago
-
1000 Policemen deployed T-20 cricket match live screening security45 minutes ago
-
2-day TDAP expo of handicrafts, bangles concludes45 minutes ago
-
Customs Dept seizes smuggled goods worth Rs 499 mln55 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad receives pre monsoon showers55 minutes ago
-
PPP local leadership lodges on-line complaint with FIA against insults to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto55 minutes ago
-
Education Ministry announces to hold Summer Camps for students of ICT1 hour ago
-
Accident claims 16 lives in Neelum Valley AJK1 hour ago
-
PCP celebrates World Club Foot Day1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Pavilion at ISB int’l festival attracts visitors1 hour ago
-
Labourer lost life in Hattar1 hour ago