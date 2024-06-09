Open Menu

4 Killed In Jeep Accident In Neelam Valley

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2024 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) 4 people were killed and 4 injured in a traffic accident at Karimabad area of Neelum Valley on Sunday.

According to a private news channel, the accident occurred when the safety wall of the road slipped and jeep jumped into a deep trench.

The rescue teams reached the accident site immediately after the incident was reported. 4 injured people were shifted to the hospital.

