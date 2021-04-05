UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Killed In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 07:40 PM

4 killed in road accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :An accident between a car and a truck on the Indus Highway in Jamshoro left 4 persons, including 3 family members, killed on Monday.

The accident happened near Jhangara link road , the police said.

The police informed that all the deceased were travelling in the car which was heading to Karachi.

The police identified the deceased as 40 years old Aiza Chandio, her daughter 7 years old Azan Chandio and cousin Masood Chandio while the fourth victim was the car driver Sain Bux Barejo.

The bodies were shifted to Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences in Sehwan for the postmortem.

The police impounded the truck but its driver managed to escaped.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Police Driver Road Car Jamshoro Family All Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates 8th edition of Cyb ..

2 minutes ago

Du hosts insightful IDC CIO Summit 2021 roundtable ..

32 minutes ago

UAE participates in IMF meeting on repercussions o ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar showcases main advantages of ..

1 hour ago

FTA receives two new international accreditations

1 hour ago

FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in Arab ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.