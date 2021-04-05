4 killed in road accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :An accident between a car and a truck on the Indus Highway in Jamshoro left 4 persons, including 3 family members, killed on Monday.

The accident happened near Jhangara link road , the police said.

The police informed that all the deceased were travelling in the car which was heading to Karachi.

The police identified the deceased as 40 years old Aiza Chandio, her daughter 7 years old Azan Chandio and cousin Masood Chandio while the fourth victim was the car driver Sain Bux Barejo.

The bodies were shifted to Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences in Sehwan for the postmortem.

The police impounded the truck but its driver managed to escaped.