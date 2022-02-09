4 killed in road accidents

Four persons were killed in different road accidents in Faisalabad on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Four persons were killed in different road accidents in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding car struck against road divider at Motorway (M-4) near Chak144/R-B as its driver lost the control.

As a result, Amir Arshad (30) and Aslam Jameel (55) residents of Mansoorabad received serious injuries and died on the spot.

In other accident, a pedestrian, Ghualm Abbas (30), resident of Mansoorabad was killed when a speeding car hit him severely while crossing Gattwala Express Way at Canal Road.

Meanwhile, a speeding loader-vehicle hit and killed a motorcyclist, Farhan (20), at Sargodha Road.

The police took bodies into custody and started investigation.