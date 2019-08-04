UrduPoint.com
4 Killed In Road Accidents

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 09:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::As many as four persons were killed in different road traffic accidents in and around city during past 24 hours.

Police said that 12-year-old Zohaib son of Saeed r/o of Mohallah Usman Ghani was going on a motorcycle when a tractor trolley hit his two-wheeler near Rehmat Town. As a result, Zohaib received serious injuries and was rushed to Allied Hospital where he breathed his last.

In other accident, Muhammad Mashaikh son of Allah Bukhsh r/o chak No.

265-JB was on his way, a speedy rickshaw hit him. As a result, he received severe head injuries and expired in Allied Hospital.

In another road accident 30-year-old Amjad Ali son of Aslam r/o Toba Tek Singh also breathed his last in Allied Hospital where he was admitted after receiving severe injuries. Zainab Bibi wife of Muhammad Taufail r/o Jhang Bazaar was also hit by a speedy motorcycle while crossing road. She was rushed to Allied Hospital where she expired.

