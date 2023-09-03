4 killed in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :At least four were killed after an overspeeding car fell into the Neelum River in tehsil Naseerabad of Muzaffarabad city in Azad Kashmir on early Sunday morning.

According to details, rescue sources said that the car was on its way from Muzaffarabad to Jhang when it slipped due to heavy rain and fell into the Neelum River at night, private news channels reported.

Resultantly, four people were killed and a woman sustained injuries.

The bodies were sent to their native village.

The identities of the deceased and injured are yet not be ascertained as per initial reports.