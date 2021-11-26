4 killed in road mishap near Tordher

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) ::Atleast four persons were killed and four injured in a road mishap on Jehangeera Road here on Friday.

According to Police Station Tordher, a car overturned near Rural Health Centre Tordher. Four persons were killed and four injured in the incident. Reason behind the mishap was over speeding.

Meanwhile, locals rushed to the spot and shifted injured to Baacha Khan Medical Complex.