4 killed in separate incidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Four persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police sources here on Thursday, Munir Hussain of Mumtaz Kot along with his brother Ali Shah killed his wife Farwa Bibi and her paramour Sajid Hussain with sharp edge weapon over illicit relations.

In another incident, Muhammad Rafique of Sillanwali was repairing motor pump at home whenhe received severe electric shock and died on spot. In third incident a 40 years old man Khalil Ahmedof chak no.153 NB was killed when the dilapidated roof of his home fell on him due to heavy rain.