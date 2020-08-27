UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Killed In Separate Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 01:07 PM

4 killed in separate incidents

Four persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents in the district during last 24 hours

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Four persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police sources here on Thursday, Munir Hussain of Mumtaz Kot along with his brother Ali Shah killed his wife Farwa Bibi and her paramour Sajid Hussain with sharp edge weapon over illicit relations.

In another incident, Muhammad Rafique of Sillanwali was repairing motor pump at home whenhe received severe electric shock and died on spot. In third incident a 40 years old man Khalil Ahmedof chak no.153 NB was killed when the dilapidated roof of his home fell on him due to heavy rain.

Related Topics

Police Died Wife Man Sillanwali Women Weapon

Recent Stories

1100 new jobs announced under CPEC: Asim Bajwa

1 minute ago

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expect first child in ..

16 minutes ago

Cyber attack halts New Zealand stock market for th ..

1 minute ago

Russia Records 4,711 COVID Cases in 24 Hours, Brin ..

8 minutes ago

Army Games Competitors Set 3 World Records in Sing ..

8 minutes ago

First shipment of imported wheat cleared after por ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.