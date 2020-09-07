4 killed in separate incidents

Four persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents in the district during last 24 hours

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Four persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police sources here on Monday, Imtiaz Ali resident of Shahpur shot dead his wife Areeba Bibi over illicit relations.

In second incident, Shahid Masih resident of Chak no.

104 SB along with his friend Shahzeb Masih was coming to city here on motorcycle when recklessly driven vehicle (dumper) hit two-wheelers near chak no 84 SB. As a result both died on the spot.

In another incident, Muhammad Usman (28) of Miani village shot Zulfiqar Ahmed to deathover a petty dispute and fled from the scene.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.