UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Killed In Separate Incidents

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:28 PM

4 killed in separate incidents

Four persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents in the district during last 24 hours

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Four persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police sources here on Monday, Imtiaz Ali resident of Shahpur shot dead his wife Areeba Bibi over illicit relations.

In second incident, Shahid Masih resident of Chak no.

104 SB along with his friend Shahzeb Masih was coming to city here on motorcycle when recklessly driven vehicle (dumper) hit two-wheelers near chak no 84 SB. As a result both died on the spot.

In another incident, Muhammad Usman (28) of Miani village shot Zulfiqar Ahmed to deathover a petty dispute and fled from the scene.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Vehicle Died Wife Shahpur Imtiaz Ali Women From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders greet Brazilian President on Independe ..

30 minutes ago

Cabinet approves &#039;National Policy on Vaccinat ..

30 minutes ago

Australian Prime Minister Warns Tech Giants Agains ..

1 minute ago

RWMC anti-dengue drive in full swing

1 minute ago

Glowing tribute paid to 1965's war heroes at Pakis ..

1 minute ago

German Cabinet Says Recording of Alleged Berlin-Wa ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.