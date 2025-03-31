4 killed in Tando Allahahyar road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANDO ALLAHYAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Four persons were killed in a road mishap that took place near Tando Allahyar area of Hyderabad district,

tv channels quoting Rescue and Police sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a rashly driven car was crossing Tando Allahyar area when suddenly, it plunged into a deep canal water.

As a result, four persons died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site and retrieved the bodies from the canal.

The bodies of the ill-fated persons hailing from Punjab were shifted to civil hospital. Police investigating the matter.