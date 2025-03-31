Open Menu

4 Killed In Tando Allahahyar Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2025 | 11:20 PM

TANDO ALLAHYAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Four persons were killed in a road mishap that took place near Tando Allahyar area of Hyderabad district,

tv channels quoting Rescue and Police sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a rashly driven car was crossing Tando Allahyar area when suddenly, it plunged into a deep canal water.

As a result, four persons died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site and retrieved the bodies from the canal.

The bodies of the ill-fated persons hailing from Punjab were shifted to civil hospital. Police investigating the matter.

