4 Killed In Tando Allahahyar Road Mishap
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2025 | 11:20 PM
TANDO ALLAHYAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Four persons were killed in a road mishap that took place near Tando Allahyar area of Hyderabad district,
tv channels quoting Rescue and Police sources reported on Monday.
According to details, a rashly driven car was crossing Tando Allahyar area when suddenly, it plunged into a deep canal water.
As a result, four persons died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site and retrieved the bodies from the canal.
The bodies of the ill-fated persons hailing from Punjab were shifted to civil hospital. Police investigating the matter.
