4 Killed in traffic accident in Layyah

Four people including three brothers were killed, while another person was injured on Tuesday in an accident near Aziz Farm, Layyah District

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Four people including three brothers were killed, while another person was injured on Tuesday in an accident near Aziz Farm, Layyah District.

According to a private news channel, the accident occurred when a truck and a tractor-trolley collided, causing the trolley to overturn, resulting in the deaths of four people on the spot.

Rescue teams transported the bodies and the injured to the district hospital. All four deceased belonged to Chowk Munda, Muzaffargarh.