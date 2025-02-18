Open Menu

4 Killed In Traffic Accident In Layyah

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 10:25 PM

4 Killed in traffic accident in Layyah

Four people including three brothers were killed, while another person was injured on Tuesday in an accident near Aziz Farm, Layyah District

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Four people including three brothers were killed, while another person was injured on Tuesday in an accident near Aziz Farm, Layyah District.

According to a private news channel, the accident occurred when a truck and a tractor-trolley collided, causing the trolley to overturn, resulting in the deaths of four people on the spot.

Rescue teams transported the bodies and the injured to the district hospital. All four deceased belonged to Chowk Munda, Muzaffargarh.

Recent Stories

'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched ..

'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched to attract international visi ..

12 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Kore ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Korean Defense Agency of Technolog ..

12 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of ID ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025

12 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025

Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025

27 minutes ago
 EDGE, Lockheed Martin to collaborate on advanced c ..

EDGE, Lockheed Martin to collaborate on advanced chiplet design capabilities

42 minutes ago
 EDGE Group, Leonardo sign collaboration agreement

EDGE Group, Leonardo sign collaboration agreement

42 minutes ago
UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks bet ..

UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between Russia and United States

57 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council, Mubadala invest in UAE's aerospac ..

Tawazun Council, Mubadala invest in UAE's aerospace future with Al Ain MRO Facil ..

57 minutes ago
 Ethiopia reaffirms commitment to achieving food se ..

Ethiopia reaffirms commitment to achieving food self-sufficiency

1 hour ago
 Safran Aircraft Engines, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group ..

Safran Aircraft Engines, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group sign strategic MoU

1 hour ago
 EDGE, GM Defence to jointly explore strategic defe ..

EDGE, GM Defence to jointly explore strategic defence opportunities

1 hour ago
 College scandal: ATC indicts TikToker for incitin ..

College scandal: ATC indicts TikToker for inciting public unrest through false ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan