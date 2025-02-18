4 Killed In Traffic Accident In Layyah
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 10:25 PM
Four people including three brothers were killed, while another person was injured on Tuesday in an accident near Aziz Farm, Layyah District
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Four people including three brothers were killed, while another person was injured on Tuesday in an accident near Aziz Farm, Layyah District.
According to a private news channel, the accident occurred when a truck and a tractor-trolley collided, causing the trolley to overturn, resulting in the deaths of four people on the spot.
Rescue teams transported the bodies and the injured to the district hospital. All four deceased belonged to Chowk Munda, Muzaffargarh.
Recent Stories
'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched to attract international visi ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Korean Defense Agency of Technolog ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025
Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025
EDGE, Lockheed Martin to collaborate on advanced chiplet design capabilities
EDGE Group, Leonardo sign collaboration agreement
UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between Russia and United States
Tawazun Council, Mubadala invest in UAE's aerospace future with Al Ain MRO Facil ..
Ethiopia reaffirms commitment to achieving food self-sufficiency
Safran Aircraft Engines, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group sign strategic MoU
EDGE, GM Defence to jointly explore strategic defence opportunities
College scandal: ATC indicts TikToker for inciting public unrest through false ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
College scandal: ATC indicts TikToker for inciting public unrest through false claims5 minutes ago
-
AJK provides subsidy on electricity & flour from own resources: Haq5 minutes ago
-
SMIU organises “Sustainovation Expo 2025"5 minutes ago
-
Skills development imperative for national progress: Rana Mashhood5 minutes ago
-
Delegation of CUST students visits Safe City Islamabad5 minutes ago
-
CPO visits Rwp Cricket Stadium to review security arrangements for Champions Trophy2 minutes ago
-
Murree administration issues travel advisory2 minutes ago
-
LHC remands back PTI workers’ bail cases to ATC2 minutes ago
-
Speaker Balochistan Assembly Captain (retd) Abdul Khaliq Khan Achakzai reaffirms commitment to legis ..2 minutes ago
-
4 Killed in traffic accident in Layyah2 minutes ago
-
ATC extends Omar Ayub’s interim bail till March 14 in May 9 violence cases14 minutes ago
-
CDC, IAP sign MoU for life insurance policy finder12 minutes ago