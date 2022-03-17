4 killed, one injured in different incidents

Four persons including two girls were killed while another sustained multiple injuries in different incidents in Faisalabad on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Four persons including two girls were killed while another sustained multiple injuries in different incidents in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding mini-loader hit a motorcycle near Chak 59/J-B Nathu on Aminpur Road.

As a result, motorcyclist Ahmad Raza (18) received serious injuries and was shifted to Allied Hospital whereas his pillion rider girls including his sister Hifza (24) and her friend Hajira (17) residents of Samanabad died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Hanif (65) resident of Gulistan Colony No.1 was shot dead by robbers when the man produced resistance against a robbery near Akbar Chowk.

Similarly, armed dacoits gunned down 28-year-old Imran Anwar near Chak 32/J-B on Narwala Road when he produced resistance during a dacoity.

The police took bodies into custody and started investigation.