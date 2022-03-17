UrduPoint.com

4 Killed, One Injured In Different Incidents

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 12:33 AM

4 killed, one injured in different incidents

Four persons including two girls were killed while another sustained multiple injuries in different incidents in Faisalabad on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Four persons including two girls were killed while another sustained multiple injuries in different incidents in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding mini-loader hit a motorcycle near Chak 59/J-B Nathu on Aminpur Road.

As a result, motorcyclist Ahmad Raza (18) received serious injuries and was shifted to Allied Hospital whereas his pillion rider girls including his sister Hifza (24) and her friend Hajira (17) residents of Samanabad died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Hanif (65) resident of Gulistan Colony No.1 was shot dead by robbers when the man produced resistance against a robbery near Akbar Chowk.

Similarly, armed dacoits gunned down 28-year-old Imran Anwar near Chak 32/J-B on Narwala Road when he produced resistance during a dacoity.

The police took bodies into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Faisalabad Police Road Died Robbery Man Gulistan Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Shehbaz violated his oath by giving 'extra-constit ..

Shehbaz violated his oath by giving 'extra-constitutional' statement: Ali Zaidi

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest woman allegedly involved in girl's m ..

Police arrest woman allegedly involved in girl's murder

58 minutes ago
 England at 47-1 on first day of 2nd Test v West In ..

England at 47-1 on first day of 2nd Test v West Indies

58 minutes ago
 7.3-magnitude quake hits east Japan, tsunami advis ..

7.3-magnitude quake hits east Japan, tsunami advisory issued

58 minutes ago
 Two British Iranians fly back to UK after Tehran r ..

Two British Iranians fly back to UK after Tehran release

1 hour ago
 Iran says 'two issues' remain with US to restore n ..

Iran says 'two issues' remain with US to restore nuclear deal

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>