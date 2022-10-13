UrduPoint.com

4 Killed Over Old Enmity In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 08:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Unknown assailants shot dead four people over an old enmity in Chamkani area of Peshawar on Thursday.

According to a private news report, four people from Armarh were on their way to home in a car when assailants ambushed them near Chamkani area and started indiscriminate firing on the car.

As a result, all four lost their lives on the spot, Police sources said.

The police officials reached the site of the incident and shifted the dead bodies to nearby hospital.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kashif Aftab Abbasi said that an old enmity was the reason behind the killing.

SSP directed to form a special investigation team to probe the matter.

More Stories From Pakistan

