4 killed, several hurt as bus-truck collide near Rahim Yar Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) At least four people were killed and multiple injured when a Mazda-truck collided with a passenger- bus near Rahim Yar Khan, causing significant damage and chaos at the scene on early Wednesday morning.

Rescue sources reported that the accident took place near the M-5 Motorway's Iqbalabad Interchange, involving a collision between a non-AC passenger bus and a Mazda truck carrying mangoes, private news channel reported.

According to rescue sources, the accident was attributed to the passenger bus driver's carelessness and inefficiency, reportedly caused by him falling asleep at the wheel.

Following the accident, Rescue 1122 teams swiftly arrived at the scene, providing first aid to 10 passengers with minor injuries, while 16 others were rushed to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment.

Rescue sources said that they completed the operation while further investigation was underway.